Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for presents

YORK, Neb. (AP) — An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple was arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff’s Department after they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Deputies said the Toyota Tacoma was driving over the center lane on the interstate.

Officers found the bags of marijuana stored in boxes in the truck which was driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. The couple said they were driving from California to Vermont.

Deputies said the pot had a street value of $336,000.

Patrick Jiron, 80, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. His 83-year-old wife, Barbara Jiron was cited but not jailed because of medical issues, according to the York News-Times report.