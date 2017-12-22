Last-minute beauty gifts you don’t have to wrap

A gift for nearly everyone on your list? Yep, LUSH Cosmetics has that! Ashley Staten, Floor Leader, LUSH Keystone, tells us about the fresh, handmade products:
- Lush Cosmetics products are cruelty-free and about 80% of Lush products are Vegan!; Gifts from today’s show: Winter Garden gift that includes Charity Pot lotion (a lotion from which 100% of the proceeds from the sale for to grassroots charities); Happy Christmas Gift that includes soaps and a new Naked Shower Gel that has just launched, Naked is what Lush calls ‘unpackaged’ and you get the same benefits of a shower gel without the bottle.
- @LUSHKeystone on Facebook. Lush Cosmetics Keystone, at The Fashion Mall 8702 Keystone Crossing Boulevard
To learn more, visit www.lushusa.com.