Man in surgical mask robs credit union inside Avon hospital

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The Avon Police Department is investigating the robbery of a credit union inside of IU West Hospital.

APD said a man wearing a surgical mask entered the credit union around 8:20 a.m. Police said he handed a note demanding money. Police said he indicated he had a gun but did not show a weapon.

Police said he then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a skinny black male, around 6’0″ and between 20 and 30 years old.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Avon Police Department at 317-272-4485.