Man sentenced to 37 years for shooting at IMPD district headquarters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has learned his sentence for shooting at two IMPD district headquarters in 2016.

According to online court records, Damoine Wilcoxson has been sentenced to 37 years in prison and three years probation.

In early December, the 22-year-old man was found guilty for shooting at two police district headquarters in 2016, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Damoine Wilcoxson, 22, of Indianapolis, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and a count of criminal recklessness.

On Oct. 4, 2016, 30 spent shell casings were found around the Northwest District headquarters of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 3821 Industrial Blvd., after Wilcoxson fired in the area. Fifteen gunshots struck the front of the headquarters, where two officers were inside, and three vehicles were also hit. Handwritten notes believed to be associated with the incident were also found by police.

On Oct. 13, 2016, a total of 16 spent shell casings were located near IMPD’s North District headquarters, 3120 E. 30th St., along with another handwritten note. At the time of that shooting, four IMPD officers were inside the headquarters building. Bullet fragments were located on the floor in close proximity to where two of the officers had been sitting, and the evidence showed that Wilcoxson could have seen those officers through a window and partially opened blinds.

In addition to evidence recovered as a result of a search warrant at Wilcoxson’s home, investigators recovered a firearm from his apartment. The spent shell casings from both IMPD district headquarter shootings were determined to have been fired from the firearm. Additionally, handwritten notes were found which had similar writings as the notes which were recovered from the IMPD district headquarters incidents.

Wilcoxson was found guilty of two counts of Attempt Murder for firing at the IMPD North District headquarters on the night of Oct. 13, 2016, where two officers inside the building were targeted. The jury also found him guilty of Criminal Recklessness for the shooting that occurred at IMPD’s Northwest District headquarters on Oct. 4, 2016.