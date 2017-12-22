Pet adoption center to open in Broad Ripple Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What do you get when you combine animal care with a dog park?

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is teaming up with Indy Parks and Recreation to open a new adoption center in Broad Ripple Park. People looking to adopt can spend some time with the pet and even walk a prospective dog before making a decision.

Finding the purr-fect pet isn’t always easy.

“Normally I feel like cats tend to find us. But I’m kind of searching for one now,” laughed Cassie Geiger.

That search brought Geiger more than half an hour from her Fishers home to the south side of Indianapolis — the only location for Animal Care Services.

“It’s far,” she said. “It makes it even harder to come all the way this way, especially being on the north side or working,” Geiger added.

But soon the quest for the perfect four-legged friend should be a walk in the park, figuratively and literally.

“We want to reach a new audience and thought what better than Broad Ripple with their dog park,” said Animal Care Services Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

The new location will be smaller, only holding about eight dogs and six cats.

“This is just a satellite location where we’re hoping to do adoptions on the weekends or high volume times at the park,” said Trennepohl.

The goal is to provide convenience so that more people will adopt. About 14,000 animals come through the shelter yearly.

“All of the animals need love, and then it makes it even easier for people to come,” said Geiger.

The new adoption center will be funded by both the city of Indianapolis and the nonprofit organization Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Animal Care Services said they’d like to open similar satellite shelters around the city.