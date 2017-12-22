Ohio Catholic priest takes his own life amid allegations involving a minor

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – The pastor of the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany, Ohio has taken his own life amid multiple allegations against him.

The Diocese of Columbus confirms Father James Csaszar killed himself in Chicago.

Father Csaszar has been on administrative leave since November 7 after the diocese was made aware of excessive and questionable text and telephone communications with a minor and for potential misuse of church funds while serving as pastor of St. Rose Parish in New Lexington.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and New Lexington police and conducting the criminal investigation. New Lexington police chief Scott Ervin says the investigation will continue despite Father Csaszar’s death.

Father Csaszar had served as pastor of the St Rose Parish from 2005 to 2016.

Local restaurant owner Cheryl Dodson says Csaszar was well liked in New Lexington by young and old alike. “You could always talk to him and felt comfortable speaking with him and he was always there to listen to you no matter where he was on the street or what it was,” Dodson said. “He was one of my favorites. Out of all the catholic priests I’ve known and affiliated with, he was one of my favorites.”

The Diocese released the following statement:

We are reminded throughout sacred scripture that God our Father is loving, merciful, compassionate and forgiving. We also know that in his years of priestly ministry Fr. Csaszar did many good things for the people that he served in his parish assignments. And so we ask that everyone pray for Father Csaszar, his family, friends, and parishioners during this most difficult time.