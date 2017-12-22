Police: Former sheriff and his wife killed in crash by drunk driver

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO) – An alleged intoxicated driver killed former Parke County Sheriff Michael Eslinger and his wife Darla in a crash on U.S. 41 near Rockville Thursday night.

The Parke County Sheriff’s Office says the couple were passengers in a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old. Their SUV and a truck driven by Brian Robertson, 41, hit head-on. Robertson was found to be intoxicated. He now faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Robertson suffered internal injuries and was taken to an Indianapolis hospital. His passenger, Hannah Flaurr, 28, has serious injuries and was taken to Regional Hospital.

The 17-year-old driver of the Eslinger’s vehicle suffered broken bones and cuts. She also went to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

Michael Eslinger, 74, was a four-term Parke County Sheriff and was also the past Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association. Michael’s Facebook page says he and his wife Darla, 73, were married 55 years.