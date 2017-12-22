The Film Yap reviews The Greatest Showman and more

Woah! Lots to check out at the movie theater this weekend! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of “what’s playing.”

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman stars in this musical extravaganza based on the life of circus-starter/showman P.T. Barnum. Historically it’s a bunch of hooey, but the movie’s a hoot!”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The “board game comes to life” thriller from the ‘90s gets updated as a video game that turns normal teens into Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Dumb as rocks, but fun.”

Downsizing

Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig star in this satirical dramedy about a future in which people decide to shrink themselves in order to save the environment, or may be just live high on the hog. Starts out smart and funny, and then… the worm turns.”

All the Money in the World

This historical drama looks at the kidnapping of a teen member of the Getty family, as his mother (Michelle Williams) tries to convince her billionaire father-in-law (Christopher Plummer) to fork over the ransom money. With Mark Wahlberg as a CIA-agent-turned-fixer.”

Molly’s Game

Jessica Chastain stars in this true-to-life story of Molly Bloom, a young woman who ran some of the biggest stakes poker games for celebrities, only to see her empire come tumbling down. With Idris Elba.”

Pitch Perfect 3

I haven’t actually seen any of the “PP” movies, but I know they have something to do with singing and estrogen bonding. Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and their crew take their show on the road in a USO tour.”

Father Figures

Two twin brothers hit the road during the holidays to find their biological father after their mother reveals lied to them about his identity in this comedy. Starring Owen Wilson, Ed Helms and Glenn Close.”

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s outstanding, atypical war epic relates the saga of hundreds of thousands of soldiers trapped on the shores of France in the early days of World War II, and the effort to rescue them. Buy It.”

