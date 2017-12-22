Thief breaks into church, steals money, Christmas clothing donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local pastor says a grinch broke into her church early Friday morning and stole clothes for families in need, as well as money from a collection box.

It happened at the New Life Community Church of Truth in the 2500 block of Dr. Andrew J Brown Avenue.

Police said someone broke into another church just a few blocks away around the same time but didn’t steal anything.

Pastor Patricia Brown said the thief took two boxes of new clothes donated to the church for families in need, including one box marked “kids’ clothes.”

“Why didn’t you just come and ask us? And see if we could help you?” Brown said. “The stuff they stole, we could have given it to them.”

The thief left behind a pile of pennies scattered on the floor but stole about $100 the church had collected for a youth group.

Whoever broke in also raided the church’s fridge and pantry for snacks and soda.

The pastor plans to give what’s left of the clothes to families in need on Christmas Eve.

“It’s not something like, oh one day you just go and you get everything. You really have to work hard to go out and collect and ask people to donate, and people don’t always want to donate,” Brown said.

Brown said the thief broke a window and crawled into the church. She got a call from her security company around 5:30 a.m. and arrived to find the church ransacked.

She said she knows how hard it can be to make ends meet because her family was once homeless.

But stealing? Brown said it’s never the answer.

“The word of God says what you do to the least of my little ones you’ve done unto me. So they’re going to answer for it. You can’t do wrong and get away,” Brown said.

If you’d like to donate to the church, their phone number is 317-254-5685.