To Give or To Get: Tipsy Elves

Remember our fun, “ugly” sweaters from last year? Well, they’re back and they’re even more amazing than before! The sayings, the designs, the fun, all of it. And the best part? There’s something for nearly EVERY holiday! Check out Tipsy Elves!

At Tipsy Elves, our mission is simple: We make the most outrageous clothes known to mankind in order to make your life more fun. Sounds like a big undertaking, but we’ve been doing it one legendary collection at a time. Along the way we’ve reinvented ugly Christmas sweaters, launched a patriotic collection that Honest Abe would honestly love, and engineered ski suits so bright the sun won’t stare directly at them.

We know what you’re thinking – sign me up! Well not so fast buckaroo. The thing is, we’re not for everyone. If you relish in the monotony of the 9 to 5, enjoying the occasional water cooler chit-chat and over-posting your life “milestones” on Facebook (no one cares you bought a third cat Jeff) – then we’re not for you.

Tipsy Elves is here to outfit you for whatever gathering or occasion life may throw your way. Need to show your neighbors what a true patriot looks like on Independence Day? That’s what our Americana collection is for. Looking to score some digits at the annual holiday ball? We’ve got an ugly Christmas sweater for that. Want to teach the snow a lesson on what snow-blindness feels like? Check out our eye-melting collection of neon ski suits.

You see friend, we know you’ve got a life to live. And our clothing has your back. You just keep making every day a glory day, and we’ll do the rest.