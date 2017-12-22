Two rounds of wintry weather look to arrive just in time for the Christmas holiday weekend

We’ve seen a very mild start to the winter season, but that will change abruptly as we head into the weekend.

Rain showers will continue through the evening and early overnight, but colder air is already pushing in via a new northwest wind.

As temperatures sink through the overnight, our rain showers will change over to a wintry mix of rain and snow by 4-5 a.m. and all snow close to or just before daybreak.

The snow showers will continue until about lunchtime with most areas along and north of the I-70 corridor seeing about 1” and up to 3” in isolated locations.

By tomorrow afternoon, skies will begin to clear out and temperatures will sink quickly. We’ll drop into the low 20s by early Sunday morning.

With cold air already in place, our second wave of wintry precipitation will be all snow through the day Sunday. Snow will arrive by lunchtime or so and continue through the evening before clearing out late Sunday night. Accumulation will again be heaviest along and near the I-70 corridor, with most areas seeing up to 2” with some isolated areas set to pick up 2-3” of additional accumulation.

With that in mind and with temperatures expected to remain cold into Christmas morning, it’s more likely than not that we will see a White Christmas for the first time in 5 years!

Christmas Day looks mostly sunny and cold and we’ll calm down through mid-week before another wave of wintry weather returns by late week.