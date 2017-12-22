Westbound lanes of I-70 reopen near Greenfield after semi rollover

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police report that Interstate 70 has reopened after being closed to westbound traffic for roughly five hours.

State police were diverting travelers to State Road 9 from westbound Interstate 70 after a semi rollover just west of Greenfield.

Indiana Department of Transportation reported westbound lanes closed between Fortville Pike and Mohawk road, near State Road 9 around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

I-70 MM 101.0 WB near SR 9 / mile 101 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) December 22, 2017

State police said they were unsure how long it would take to get the semi upright again and did not report any injuries.