Westbound lanes of I-70 reopen near Greenfield after semi rollover

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police report that Interstate 70 has reopened after being closed to westbound traffic for roughly five hours.
State police were diverting travelers to State Road 9 from westbound Interstate 70 after a semi rollover just west of Greenfield.
Indiana Department of Transportation reported westbound lanes closed between Fortville Pike and Mohawk road, near State Road 9 around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.
State police said they were unsure how long it would take to get the semi upright again and did not report any injuries.