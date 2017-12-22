Woman’s remains found in bags at home of shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP/WEHT) — Police say they’ve found the remains of a 41-year-old woman in trash bags behind the home of an Evansville man charged earlier this week with fatally shooting a 20-year-old.

Police found the remains Friday behind 38-year-old Earl Martin’s home after receiving a tip from his mother.

Martin’s mom says she’s not surprised to see her son at the center of a murder investigation, but she is shocked it came to this. She says he’s been in and out of prison for years.

“After the stuff Monday night, I didn’t think it could get any worse, but it has. And it’s really worse because I did my part, I did a good deed, and then I’m being punished. I can’t get in my own house, I can’t get any clothes, you know it’s two days from Christmas, Christmas Eve…. And, its just… You know?” said Donna Stephens, Martin’s mother, who also lives in the house.

The Vanderburgh County coroner identified the remains as Erica M. Bradfield. Police Capt. Andy Chandler said it appeared the bags had been there a few days.

Martin was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle.

Authorities say he was meeting two men to buy marijuana when he shot them both. One of the men told police Martin threw him out of the car and took off with the other man inside.

Police found the car the next day with the man’s dead body inside.

Martin is being held in jail without bond.