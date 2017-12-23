Chef Wendell: Christmas Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No one wants the joy sucked out of their holiday vibe by a sermon on moderation and healthy eating. Clearly, moderation is key, but flies out the window this most wonderful time of the year as we consume festive holiday food and beverage that leave us acidic. You’re only human. Just get back on the sleigh the very next day.

1st segment: What happens after we eat acid creating foods? Inflammation. Dehydration. The importance of putting out the fire the next day and restore yourself.

2nd segment: Assembling salad. Vitamin content of salad. How to “douse the fire” and restore yourself with this, not that.

Yes, I admit to being a Christmas Grinch until I realized I made everyone uncomfortable with my chastisement.

I’ve learned it’s okay to eat my holiday goodies….in sensible moderation.

Each season, we inevitable tumble off the sleigh of health

We’re only human. Just get back on the sleigh the very next day

Holiday foods and beverages make us acid: inflammation: cause of majority of modern diseases.

Get pH, digestion and energy levels back on track.

Nope: Greasy eggs, bacon, pancakes, sausage gravy the next day is like running back into a burning building.

If you drank alcohol, your brain is screaming for water-dehydrated

Sports drinks with electrolytes help rehydrate and resupply lost nutrients.

Coffee, not so much…you’re already dehydrated and coffee is a diuretic which further narrows your blood vessels, increasing blood pressure more.

Java junkies benefit since drinking it prevents coffee withdrawal symptoms.

Morning after Holiday eating spree:

Before placing food in your belly, mix 8 oz. warm, not hot water, the juice of one fresh lemon, 1/2 tsp. baking soda and chug it down. Boiled egg, grain toast, yogurt and berries, oatmeal, fruit juice, electrolyte sports drinks. Take a food-based multi vitamin with trace minerals. Green tea plain or with tumeric. Take a nap.



Chef Wendell’s Christmas Salad:

1 1/2 lb. medium peeled beets, scrubbed, trimmed and cut into 1⁄4-inch-thick circles

1 English (seedless) cucumber, circles

10 radishes, thin circles 1 sliced jalapeno pepper, thin circles

6 cups arugula

Pumpkin seeds

8 oz. goat’s cheese

Cherry tomato halves

Remember to:

Preheat over to 450 degrees

In medium bowl, toss beets with 2 tbsp. oil and 1⁄4 tsp. salt; arrange in single layer on 2 baking sheets. Roast 15 minutes; let cool.

In large bowl, toss cooled beets with cucumber, tomato halves, radishes, arugula, vinegar, remaining 1 tbsp. oil and 1⁄2 tsp. each salt and pepper. Divide among serving plates; top with cheese, tomato, pumpkin seeds, and jalapeno circles.

Green Herb Dressing:

3 tbsp. avocado or olive oil

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp. lime juice

up to 1/3 cup water

1 green onion, minced

1 tsp. fresh rosemary

1 tbsp. parsley

Himalayan salt and pepper to taste.