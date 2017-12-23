Officials investigating following discovery of body on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following the discovery of a body on the city’s east side Saturday morning.

It happened just after 5 a.m. when homicide detectives were called out to the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue when the body of a 26-year-old man was found.

Authorities stated the man died of undisclosed trauma.

Suspect or victim information has yet to be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.