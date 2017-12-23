Pences come home for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to his hometown of Columbus on Saturday aboard Air Force 2, just in time for Christmas.

The former Indiana governor and his wife, Karen Pence, arrived at 3:33 p.m., touching down at Columbus Municipal Airport. Pence held the leash of a family dog as he departed the plane and waved to onlookers. After mingling a bit on the tarmac, the Pences left the airport 13 minutes later in a black sport-utility vehicle, although their next destination was not known.

Pence’s mother, Nancy Pence Fritsch, and two of his brothers, Greg and Ed, live in Columbus area, along with their spouses. The White House did not announce the vice president’s weekend schedule ahead of his trip to Columbus.

In a Saturday morning tweet, Pence sent out a Christmas message to the nation: “No matter your belief may you find renewed strength this season. For all who in the coming days will look to a manger & claim the promise announced on a Holy Night of peace on Earth & good will toward men – from the First Family, my family & families across America: Merry Christmas.”