Police: Man flipped van before being struck, killed on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been struck and killed on the city’s south side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to South East Street near Epler Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday for an accident with injury.

IMPD officers at the scene said the victim was a Hispanic man and they believe his van overturned before he was hit on foot.

The driver who struck the man is cooperating with authorities, according to police.

Police also said witnesses described the victim as intoxicated.