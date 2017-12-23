Two rounds of snow this weekend

A couple of systems take aim on central Indiana, bringing with it snow accumulation chances. Much colder air will move in after Christmas.

Today:

A wet start to the morning across a majority of central Indiana, although areas north of Indy have already seen a transition to wet snow early this morning.

As of 5:15 this morning, correlation coefficient product on Storm Track 8 Stormtracker radar shows the transition line of rain/snow approaching Indy. Expect that line to dive south throughout the morning.

Rain will continue to transition to snow as we progress through the morning for many across central Indiana – much later this morning for some of our southern counties. Accumulations shouldn’t be much of an issue today for one main reason – the ground is too warm for any significant accumulation with this system. Current road temps via INDOT are in the middle 30s. So expect wet roads, with some slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces this morning. Precipitation will come to an end by early afternoon.

Expect 1″ in areas just north of Indy today – with a few isolated higher amounts.

Temperatures are in the middle 30s for now. Not much change throughout our Saturday, with nearly steady temperatures into the afternoon.

Tonight:

Relatively quiet, under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall to the lower to middle 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday:

Our next round of snow moves in for Christmas Eve, and this should bring a much better chance for accumulation for most of central Indiana, as an upper level wave moves into central Indiana. A few snow showers could be possible in the morning, but will likely be scattered at best. Main event arrives by early/mid afternoon Sunday, and continues through the evening hours. System should quickly leave just after Midnight. With colder air locked into place, much of the day spent below freezing, and decent snowfall rates, we should see most of central Indiana covered in a blanket of fresh snow just in time for Christmas morning. That said, untreated roads will likely become slick for any of your Christmas Eve evening traveling plans, so be advised and give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go.

Total accumulation should be around 2-4″ north of Indy, with 1-2″ around the I-70 corridor, including Indianapolis, with lighter amounts to the south.

Temperatures will hover just around the freezing mark most of the afternoon.

Christmas Day:

Snow system pulls away, and should take some cloud cover with it as well. Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 30s.

8 Day Forecast:

Brutally cold air moves in starting Tuesday, as highs struggle to get out of the teens, and lows likely fall to the single digits. The chill hangs around through New Year’s weekend. Next systems of interest moves in on Thursday and Friday, where light snow accumulations are possible to close out the week.