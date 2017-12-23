White Christmas likely with additional snow chances before the new year

After a snowy start to our Saturday, the wintry weather has moved out and we’re now just seeing mostly cloudy skies and cool temps.

We’ll drop into the upper 20s before midnight and sink slowly into the low 20s by daybreak Sunday, so bundle up and watch for isolated slick spots.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the northern half of the state just ahead of our next round of snow showers. An Advisory just means that a snow could be disruptive to travel, and on a big travel weekend, that could be trouble.

Snow showers will arrive in northern Indiana as early as the late morning hours with better chances for snow south of the I-70 corridor by the afternoon hours.

Most of the state will meet the 1” criteria requirement for a “White Christmas,” though chances will be significantly better the further north you go with an expected 3 inches or more in far northern Indiana by Christmas morning.

The Christmas forecast itself looks great with plenty of sunshine. Just wear your big, Christmas coat if you have to head outside with highs only reaching the upper 20s.

Additional (good) snow chances will hold off until the end of the week.

The middle of the week looks very cold, as well as an early look ahead to New Years Eve. If you have outdoor plans for the celebration here in central Indiana, make sure to dress for warmth!