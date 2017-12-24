IFD makes Christmas bright for Indy family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis firefighters stepped in to rescue a mom from one of her worries.

Earlier this year, Ashley Johnson and her two daughters moved from Indianapolis to Florida.

But then Hurricane Irma hit, destroying their house in Florida.

The family moved back to Indianapolis, but the move made it difficult for Johnson to provide gifts for her daughters.

That’s when firefighters stepped in with gifts and toys for the family.

“I couldn’t afford Christmas. We barely had this roof under our head. I worked hard to make the ends meet to get a roof under our children’s head. And that is all we needed. Christmas is not about gifts; it is about the season and giving and Jesus, and that is what I teach my kids every day,” Johnson said.

The firefighters also provided gifts for the girls’ mother.