Suspect injured in police-action shooting on city’s southside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating following an early morning shooting Sunday.

The scene was at Raymond and Ransdell streets where a man was shot following a chase at South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue.

#IMPDNow Officer involved shooting at South Keystone Ave. & East Troy Ave. pleas avoid the area. Public Information Officer will arrive shortly for official statement. Involved Officer has not been injured. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 24, 2017

An official with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspect was reaching for a pipe when three officers shot at him. It hasn’t been confirmed if the suspect had any weapons in the vehicle.

IMPD says suspect was “reaching for a pipe” when three officers shot him. Authorities haven’t confirmed if any weapons were found on him or in his vehicle. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/MR3LpIXDNx — Julia Deng (@Julia_Deng) December 24, 2017

The extent of the man’s injuries have yet to be released. No police officers were hurt.

This story will be updated as more information is known.