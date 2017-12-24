Suspect injured in police-action shooting on city’s southside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating following an early morning shooting Sunday.
The scene was at Raymond and Ransdell streets where a man was shot following a chase at South Keystone Avenue and East Troy Avenue.
An official with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that the suspect was reaching for a pipe when three officers shot at him. It hasn’t been confirmed if the suspect had any weapons in the vehicle.
The extent of the man’s injuries have yet to be released. No police officers were hurt.
