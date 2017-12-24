2 children dead following house fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Kokomo early Sunday.

It happened in the 900 block of North Morrison Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Howard County Coroner Steve Seele confirmed the deaths of the two around 9 a.m., where it was later revealed that the two were children.

Two adults and three other juveniles were able to escape the fire. They were transported to the hospital to treat their injuries.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital where he was later released.

There has not been any word on what may have caused the fire.

Tonda Cockrell with the Kokomo Police Department has confirmed the fire is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the fire, you are urged to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.