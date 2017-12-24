Snow moves into central Indiana

Forecast remains on track for snowfall accumulation across much of central Indiana later today.

A winter weather advisory is in place for the northern half of Indiana until 10:00 pm this Sunday evening.

Snow is moving through Illinois this morning, and have entered western Indiana.

Expect steady snow showers to begin setting up near and north of I-70 for much of the morning – relatively light, but steady for the northern half of the state through lunch time. Snow will become much more widespread after lunch time, with areas south of I-70 seeing snow primarily in the afternoon. It will be in the afternoon hours that snow could be heaviest, and that is where slick roads may come into play. Expect snow to continue into the mid evening hours, wrapping up late tonight.

Highs snow totals will be up north – from Lafayette to Kokomo to just south of Fort Wayne, around 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected. Along the I-70 corridor, including the Indy metro, 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is possible. Far southern counties could see upwards of 1 inch, but the ground may be just above freezing for a large chunk of the event, and therefore will have trouble sticking.

Temperatures should stay just below freezing for most across central Indiana, aiding in the accumulation across most of the area.

