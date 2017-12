INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people are recovering following a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the area of Southeastern Avenue and East Hunter road when a van collided with a SUV.

Four of the injuries were said to be minor, while two were classified as serious.

It is believed that some of the victims had to be extricated from one of the vehicles.

Officials said that weather is not believed to be a factor in the crash.