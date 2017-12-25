Church volunteers give 800 Christmas meals to people in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ‘Tis the season to give! On Monday, hundreds of people across Johnson County enjoyed a hot Christmas meal, thanks to volunteers.

Seventy volunteers were at Grace United Methodist Church in Franklin to whip up meals and give back to families in need of a hot meal.

“We have ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad and rolls,” said Doug Rather, the lead cook volunteer at Grace United Methodist Church, said.

He got up before sunrise to serve with the other volunteers.

“It’s just the joy,” Rather said.

That joy was baking inside the ovens to share. It’s a Christmas tradition for him and his family since about 2011.

“I’m hoping they’ll eat with their family,” Rather explained. “Sit down and actually have a meal together and spend time with their family.”

“I think one of the greatest gifts we’ve received, of course is the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Then we turn around and share a gift to others,” Pastor Andy Kinsey of Grace United Methodist Church said.

Kinsey said they created about 800 meals for people across Johnson County, 300 for carry out.

“I think it’s a real blessing, not just to them, but to those who are on the receiving end,” Kinsey said.

Two of those 355 meals delivered were to Melinda and Theodore Wood.

“This helps. This absolutely helps, because you have to move forward,” Melinda Wood explained.

Melinda said her 47-year-old brother, Stephen Deputy, was shot and killed in November while doing his job as a tow truck driver on Indy’s Southeast side.

She said they were supposed to be together for Christmas, but these meals have helped ease that pain: “It’s the love of God. It’s just people wanting to share the love of God in their lives and their abundance. I’ve been on both ends.”

Kinsey said Kroger and Texas Roadhouse donated much of the food. He said what wasn’t eaten was taken to the Lucille Raines Addiction Recovery Center in Indianapolis.

The church plans on doing the event again next year, too.