Cold Christmas afternoon!

Very cold morning with some wind chills below 0! We rebound slightly this afternoon with highs in the mid 20s! Sun and clouds throughout much of the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies late tonight. Lows will fall back into the teens. Tuesday looks to be another quiet day just much colder with highs struggling to male into the 20s. Highs will top out in the upper teens and we’ll see more cloud cover during the day. A stray flurry possible south of Indy with no accumulation expected.

Wednesday will get even colder with highs in the lower teens and mainly sunny skies.The next weather maker arrives Thursday into Friday with some accumulating snow possible. Highs will rebound into the lower 20s Thursday with snow showers arriving late and lingering into much of the day on Friday. Highs by Friday will top out near 30.

The last weekend of the 2017 will go out as a cold one! Highs only in the teens with a few snow showers possible Saturday. We clear out Sunday but remain cold!