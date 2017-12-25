Daughter finds elderly parents, brother dead in Noblesville home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Christmas Day incident that left three people dead.

Officers were dispatched to the 11200 block of East 191st Street near Roudebush around 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton County Sheriff Mark Bowen said the daughter of an elderly couple told police she arrived at her parents’ home to find them and her brother dead.

Police said how they died but said they believe neighbors heard gunshots. Autopsies will likely take place on Tuesday.

Authorities would not confirm the incident was being investigated as a murder-suicide but also did not rule it out.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.