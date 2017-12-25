Police ID suspect, provide timeline for police-action shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has provided additional details outlining the events surrounding a Christmas Eve police-action shooting.

IMPD on Sunday night identified the suspect involved in the incident as 39-year-old Alhadji Bayon, who remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition. Bayon faces preliminary charges of robbery, theft with a prior conviction and resisting law enforcement by fleeing.

The shooting happened after officers tried to pull over the suspect in the process of a robbery investigation.

IMPD provided the following timeline of events:

0811hrs – Officers dispatched to Phillips 66 at 7020 McFarland Blvd in reference to a robbery that had just occurred and a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle is broadcast 0814hrs – An alert IMPD officer observes the suspect vehicle (White Chevy Traverse) at E Troy Ave and S Keystone Ave and begins to follow it while updating control operators and officers on his location 0815hrs – Additional officers are responding, the suspect heads north on Keystone Ave towards Raymond St from Troy Ave near Shank Golf Course 0816hrs – Suspect turns east on Walker from Keystone Ave; officer identifies the vehicle as being a White Chevy 0816hrs – Suspect turns north on Churchman heads towards Raymond St 0818hrs – Officers then activate their emergency lights and siren and attempt to stop the suspect at Raymond. Suspect turns west on Raymond St and a flees from officers in the vehicle, starting a police pursuit 0819hrs – PIT officer in the pursuit. Officers can see that the driver is believed to be a black male. Pursuit still west on Raymond passing Shelby St 0819hrs – PIT maneuver executed, causing the suspect to lose control and strike a tree in a yard at E Raymond St and Ransdell. Officers then setup for a Felony Stop. 0820hrs – Officers notify communications that the driver is reaching into the passenger seat area. Commands are given by officers over the PA system for the driver to exit the vehicle 0821hrs – Suspect driver refusing to get out of vehicle. Officers continue to slow things down and maintain distance in order to bring incident to a resolution 0823hrs – The suspect exited the vehicle towards officers in an aggressive manner, lifting his shirt and was observed grabbing the handle of an object from his waistband. Three officers open fire and strike the suspect multiple times. Officers call in “Shots Fired,” suspect down, and request Fire and EMS personnel 0824hrs – Suspect is secured, vehicle is checked for additional suspects, and additional investigative units are requested. Officers immediately begin providing aid to the suspect and discover that he had a metal pipe with a grip in his waistband. Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) responds 0828hrs – EMS personnel take up suspect and transport to local hospital for treatment. Suspect believed to be critical

Bayon remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition. A booking photo was not available Monday night, IMPD said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision.