Bitterly cold Tuesday

Bitterly cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens and single digits with wind chills falling below 0 for areas up north. Partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs not budging much today. 15 is the forecast high with feel like temperatures in the single digits.Later on tonight clouds thin out and temperatures drop fast with lows bottoming out at 2° with feel like temperatures ranging from 5-15 below 0°. Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern parts of the viewing area until 10am Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is looking like a bitterly cold day with highs struggling to make it into the teens! It stays sunny throughout much of the day. Our next system moves in Thursday evening but we see clouds increase as early as Wednesday night. Temperatures increase a touch topping out in the lower 20s with now showers later in the evening.

Friday scattered snow showers likely throughout the day with accumulation possible. Highs are going to get even warmer hitting the upper 20s. Saturday a few lingering snow showers with highs falling into the mid teens. We end off 2017 with highs in the teen and overnight lows falling below 0.

We continue to see arctic air to start of the New Year with highs still lingering into the teens.