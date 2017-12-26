Girls ages 10, 12 died in Kokomo house fire

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities have identified the two children killed in a house fire in Kokomo early Sunday.

It happened in the 900 block of North Morrison Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The girls were identified as Alexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10. They both lived in the house.

The cause and manner of their deaths is continuing to be investigated, as is the cause of the fire.

Howard County Coroner Steve Seele confirmed the deaths of the two around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Two adults and three other juveniles escaped the fire. They were transported to the hospital to treat their injuries.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital where he was later released.

If you have any information on the fire, you are urged to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.