Happier, Healthier Home New Year’s Resolutions

New Year’s resolutions are easier to achieve with the right resources!

Julee Ireland, Lifestyle Expert for It’s A Glam Thing, highlights products to help with maintaining your New Year’s resolution regimen:

Hello Fresh

“HelloFresh is the leading global provider of fresh food delivered right to your home! Now you have the opportunity to enjoy wholesome home-cooked meals with no planning, no shopping, and no hassle required. Hello Fresh is life simplified! Especially for mom’s like me who are always on the go but want to eat healthy, cook and serve only the finest locally sourced foods to our family. Here’s how it works. 1. Pick a plan that fits your lifestyle. 2. Select from a variety of weekly recipes. 3. Get quality ingredients delivered right to your doorstep. It’s that simple! They also offer wine, kitchenware, and gifts too! HelloFresh is the perfect start to a happier, healthier home for you and your family in 2018!” Meal Plans start at just $60.00

Available at www.hellofresh.com.

Verilux HappyLight, Portable Light Therapy Lamp

“Happiness starts from within and there’s no better way to boost your mood each day than with a small dose of light to get you started! The HappyLight helps to energize and renew your spirit, combat seasonal change, the winter blues, shift work, jet lag, malaise or fatigue to name a few.”

“Our brain’s chemistry and body clock are affected by light, and light stimulates hormones and neurotransmitters that greatly influence our overall feelings of well-being. Bright light exposure early in the day stimulates our body’s production of serotonin (which improves mood and happiness) and regulates melatonin in the evening (which promotes sleep). Adding a HappyLight to your daily routine allows you to stimulate the production of these important hormones naturally, to keep your body running like clockwork. Just plug it in, adjust your happy light (do not look straight into the light), and start with 10 minutes working up to a maximum of 30 minutes a day. Be happy and let the happy light help you to a healthier, happier, home in 2018!” Price $32.00

Available for purchase online at verilux.com, amazon.com and more.

Mediflow Floating Comfort Pillow

“Let’s make it a new year’s resolution to get your beauty rest! We are all guilty of being overworked, overstressed, and not getting enough sleep. I have the perfect solution to bring this New Year’s resolution to life for a happier, healthier you and home. Introducing the Mediflow Comfort Floating supportive pillow. The Floating Comfort Pillow is fully adjustable to any desired level of comfort but it also provides responsive support as you sleep. No more waking to fill and stuff when you change sleeping positions. The water base adjusts as you move to maintain proper alignment of the head and neck. It’s the ranked the number one selling pillow in six countries USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, and China. And reached #1 on Amazon for the Home and Kitchen category. A peer reviewed study conducted at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine revealed ”The water-based pillow was associated with reduced morning pain intensity, increased pain relief, and improved quality of sleep.” “…The water-based pillow was consistently associated with statistically significant improvements in overall quality of sleep.” Finally you can get the rest you need and all the health benefits that go along with it. Sleep tight!” Price $49.99

Available online Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and www.mediflow.com.

BCL Spa-Be.Care.Love

“Let’s start the New Year off by taking care of yourself with an ultrasonic room diffuser aromatherapy. BCL Spa, believes that people deserve to live a healthier and happier lifestyle and so does It’s a Glam Thing. BCL stands for: BE – Be in the Moment. Be present. Be engaged. Be aware. CARE – Care for yourself and others. When you take care of you, you can give more to those you love and the environment around you. LOVE – Experience love daily, in the fullest sense of the word and all that it embodies. To support their “Be, Care, Love” philosophy, they use only the finest ingredients to formulate their products. Their ingredients are chosen carefully for their benefits and effects on the mind, body, and soul and on their impact on the world through their work and products. What’s not to love about BCL? They, like us, believe that wellness is achieved through self-care, which is an integral part of spa skin care. What I love most about BCL is that they make the highest quality spa products possible using Certified Organic Ingredients that promote unique at home spa experiences with powerful skin results. All BCL formulas free from sulfates, parabens, GMOs, phthalates, and harsh preservatives. And they are committed to using only the best ingredients, such as hand selected fruit and botanicals that are sustainably sourced and Certified by a Stellar Certification Services. 1% of the profit from BCL products is donated to non-profit organizations providing educational opportunities to the underprivileged so with each purchase you are creating a happier, healthier home for others at the same time!” Price $40 plus essential oils

Available for purchase online at www.bclspa.com.

DIY on the FLY-Cultivate Meaningful Clutter

“Cultivate Clutter, say what? Yes, you heard me right. I know most new years resolutions and countless books will tell you to start the year off by decluttering and getting rid of the old, but when your environment becomes to minimalist it takes away a part of your soul stealing your interests, values, and memories that remind you of what makes you happy. For a happier, healthier, home in 2018 cherish the people and experiences that bring and have brought you joy by decorating your home with family photos, travel mementos, accessories, and reminders of places or things on your bucket list. Surround yourself with decor that evokes feelings of happiness. So instead of holding fast to the saying, “Out with the Old and In with the New” for 2018 consider taking the old and making it new again by rearranging your home furnishings and decor and celebrating who you are by surrounding yourself with all of the things in life that bring you the most joy. Cheers to a happier, healthier, home in 2018. May all of your dreams come true!”

For more beauty and lifestyle tips and products, go to www.itsaglamthing.com.