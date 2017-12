MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Muncie is opening up several of their city buildings to help keep people away from the frigid temperatures.

Muncie City Hall and seven fire stations will be opening their doors to the public as warming centers.

The call goes into effect immediately.

City Hall is located at 300 North High Street.

If you know of anyone that may need assistance, they can be assisted at 765-282-3948 or at 765-213-6403.