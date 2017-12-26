No more excuses – an at-home workout routine

“I don’t have time to go to the gym.” “A gym membership is too expensive.” “I don’t have equipment at home.”

These excuses won’t cut it with Brooke Van Paris, Certified Personal Trainer & Body Builder!

Brooke shares three workout moves you can do in your own home at any time of day:

Squat

Push Up

Plank

Once you’ve perfected your form with the three moves, you can start challenging yourself by increasing the difficulty:

Squat Variations- Sumo Squat, Squat Jacks, Squat Jumps, Wall Sits

Push Up Variations- Clapping, Plyometric Push, Off Set Hands, Push Up with Feet Elevated

Plank Variations- Spider-Man, Shoulder Taps, Mountain Climber, Plank Jacks, Pointer Dog



Follow Brooke on social media for more workout tips: