Carjacking suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are looking into a police-action shooting that occurred on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Post Road and 46th Street when Lawrence police responded to a chase following an armed robbery.

After crashing their vehicle, the suspect then carjacked another vehicle while two others were still inside.

The suspect then began firing shots at officers while taking off in the vehicle at some point in the pursuit.

The officers then returned fire, striking the suspect in the area of Pendleton Pike and Post Road.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The area of where the shooting occurred was blocked off for some time.