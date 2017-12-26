Streak of below-freezing temperatures looks to last well into the new year

We’ve spent the last consecutive 48 hours below the freezing point here in Indianapolis and we look to stay there for the foreseeable future…

We’ve seen isolated snow showers along the I-70 corridor this evening but those will move out later this evening and skies will clear before midnight.

With clearing skies and a west-northwest wind, temperatures will sink very quickly. We’ll drop into the low single digits here in Indianapolis by daybreak and below zero in our northernmost communities.

If that wasn’t cold enough already, a light wind between 5-10 mph will drop wind chill values as 15-20° below zero in our northernmost communities, so dress for warmth if you have to head out the door early on.

With a mix of high, thin clouds and plenty of sunshine tomorrow, it’ll be a fairly nice day, though highs will struggle to reach the double digits.

We’ll warm up a bit as we work our way through the second half of the week, though we likely will not get above freezing even on our warmest day, Friday.

As temps rise a bit, snow chances will also rise into the weekend with an early estimate of 1-2” for many through Friday night and Saturday.

A few snow showers will linger into News Years Eve Sunday and bitter cold air will drain back in. If you have any plans to ring in the new year outdoors… you will need to dress as warmly as possible. Not only will temperatures be in the low single digits by midnight but wind chill values will likely be well below zero!

Temperatures look to remain well below average and well below freezing through at least the first half of next week. Stay warm!