Woman suffers extensive head injuries in Christmas snowmobile accident

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a snowmobile crash involving two people that took place on Christmas in Steuben County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, dispatchers received a 911 call at 12:39 p.m. from Chad Straw, 40, of Angola. Straw said he had been in a serious snowmobile accident at his residence located on County Road 600 West and that his passenger was unresponsive.

Steuben County EMS, the Angola Fire Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene and treated Straw and his passenger.

The passenger, Kyrie E. Kopf, 31, of Angola was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment of what were described as extensive head injuries.

Conservation officers interviewed both victims at the hospital and began an investigation at the accident scene.

Neither person was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.