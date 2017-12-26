YWCA Greater Lafayette to host ‘speak up, speak out’ event

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — With the emergence of the #MeToo movement, many call 2017 a victory for women and minorities, and the YWCA Greater Lafayette wants that to continue.

The director of the YWCA’s domestic violence shelter says the movement inspired them to travel back in time.

That led them to come up with the “speak up, speak out” event, focused around the roaring twenties, a period in history where women defied society’s standards.

“We’ve made wonderful strides in our country to give freedoms to women and minorities, but it can’t just stop at the bare minimum,” Domestic Violence Shelter Director Becky Wellner said.

Wellner says she hopes the event will connect people in the community who haven’t been following the #MeToo movement.

The event happens January 20 at Carnahan Hall in Lafayette.