9-year-old uses BB gun to thwart attempted auto theft in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind, (WISH) — One man is now in custody after he attempted to steal a vehicle on Christmas morning in Kokomo.

The incident began just before 12:45 a.m. when officers were called out to a report of an attempted auto theft of a Chevrolet Trailblazer at One Stop at 615 North Washington Street.

Upon arrival, dispatch informed police that a 9-year-old inside the vehicle confronted 32-year-old Ollie Dunn with a BB gun. Dunn then took off a nearby vehicle.

The owner of the Trailblazer then followed the suspect and kept police updated of his location.

The suspect later crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft and operator never licensed.