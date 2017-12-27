Coldest air this season with frigid wind chills

Bitterly cold this morning with wind chills well below zero through the morning and afternoon. Highs today will only reach 11° with wind chills through the day barely above 0.Sunny skies during much of the day with a few clouds later on this evening.

Tonight will be another frigid one with lows in the single digits and wind chills returning to below 0. Partly cloudy skies with thickening clouds late with our next system approaching. We’ll start the day Thursday with more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with high temperatures hitting the lower 20s. Scattered snow showers arrive late Thursday evening and linger through the overnight.

Friday scattered snow showers stick around for the day with highs even warmer. Most areas will be flirting with 30° by the end of the week. Snow totals looking minor at this point and shouldn’t cause too much of an inconvenience. Scattered morning snow showers stick around through Saturday with temperatures taking a dive back to the teens. Highs come Saturday will hit the lower teens.

Any New Years Eve plans will be welcomed in by very cold temperatures. Highs hitting 14° with wind chills near or below 0. Keep the heavy coat ready fr any plans that evening. Next week we start off cold with a gradual warm up nearing 30° by the end of the week.