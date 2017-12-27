Farmland 16-year-old dies in high-speed crash on patch of ice

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A 16-year-old died in a Wednesday morning crash on a county road about 4 miles north of this Randolph County community.

Aiden Shellabarger of Farmland was driving a 1998 Pontiac north on County Road 800 West after coming from County Road 400 North at a high rate of speed, said a news release from Sheriff Ken R. Hendrickson. The vehicle hit a patch of ice, the driver lost control, and the Pontiac struck two trees and a culvert.

The one-vehicle crash was reported about 11:45 a.m.

Coroner Tim Crawford declared Shellabarger dead on the scene.

A passenger, Michael Tuck, 16, also of Farmland, was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie with minor injuries, the sheriff said.

Shellabarger and Tuck were wearing seat belts.

The news release provided no additional information about the crash, which remained under investigation.