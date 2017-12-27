Florida trooper resigns, reportedly had sex with crash victim while on duty

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper resigned Wednesday while he was being investigated for having an alleged affair with a crash victim.

Complainant Robert Abruzzese claims Trooper Scott Maus had a sexual relationship with his wife and claims one incident happened while Maus was working.

Abruzzese claims his wife and Maus met while the trooper was investigating a crash his wife had on Dec. 8 on Date Palm Boulevard in Port Richey, around the corner from their house.

Several people were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Abruzzese claimed Maus followed his wife home to make sure she was OK. He claims that’s when the two exchanged numbers and began to communicate through texts.

Abruzzese said he found text conversations between the two on his wife’s phone on Dec. 22.

He claimed he discovered that they met up at Magnuson Hotel on U.S. 19 in New Port Richey on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 21, Abruzzese claims his wife met Maus at the Walgreen’s on the corner of Little Road and followed him in his patrol vehicle to an abandoned building and allegedly had sex in the back seat of the patrol car while in uniform.

Abruzzese said he filed a complaint with Florida Highway Patrol on Friday, hours after discovering the text messages.

In one exchange Maus allegedly wrote, “I love your hair and that dress. It really shows off your curves.”

Abruzzese’s wife responded, “You look hot in your uniform. I would love to see you with the hat on too.”

In another text conversation, Maus allegedly wrote, “You like being the whore to a state trooper?”

Abruzzese responded “This is her husband, I’ll ask your supervisor that question.”

Abruzzese later wrote, “Hi. He called. Now I have to speak to an internal affairs person.”

Maus allegedly responded “Called who? Can we talk?”

He said the two also exchanged pictures with each other.

Maus allegedly sent several photos of himself in uniform and in the patrol car, to Abruzzese’s wife.

One which included his tongue out his mouth.

Maus was hired Nov. 10, 2014, and worked out of Troop C in Pasco County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials tell WFLA-TV, a sister station of WISH-TV, that the allegations are being investigated and they are conducting interviews with all parties involved.

“The Florida Highway Patrol takes all complaints very seriously. The Trooper has tendered his resignation which was accepted effective immediately. A thorough administrative investigation will continue to be conducted by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Office of Inspector General.”