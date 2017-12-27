Indiana officials encourage residents to upgrade ID cards

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are encouraging residents to upgrade their driver’s license or state identification card to a credential that has been mandated since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that many residents have been permitted to renew their credentials without upgrading.

But beginning October 2020, residents without a REAL ID license or identification card will be barred from boarding commercial airplanes, and entering federal courthouses, military bases and other security sensitive facilities.

The REAL ID credentials can be obtained at local Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.

BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy says upgrading now will save time and help avoid future flight or accessibility issues.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently upgraded his driver’s license. He encourages everyone to obtain their credentials “sooner rather than later.”