Indiana University nears finishing of some building projects

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University officials say several major construction projects are nearing completion on the Bloomington campus.

Those include a new $40 million building for the School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering. Officials say Luddy Hall with 77 classrooms, labs and learning spaces should open in January. The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports the school’s undergraduate enrollment has tripled over the past six years.

Crews have started moving marching band equipment into the new Ray E. Cramer Marching Hundred Hall. That $10 million building includes a large indoor marching band rehearsal area.

The biggest ongoing project is construction of the $53 million addition to Memorial Stadium that will fully enclose the football stadium. It will include rehabilitation facilities, an athlete dining hall and an outdoor event terrace for fans.