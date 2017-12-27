Man faces judge for crash killing ex-Parke County sheriff, wife

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man facing drunken driving charges for a crash that killed a former Indiana county sheriff and his wife.

Bryan Robertson, 41, of Rockville told a Parke County judge on Wednesday he would hire his own attorney. He faces driving while intoxicated causing death charges for the Dec. 21 crash that killed 74-year-old Michael Eslinger and 73-year-old Darla Eslinger.

Mike Eslinger served four terms as Parke County sheriff and was a past executive director of the Indiana Sheriffs Association. Darla Eslinger had retired as the county’s emergency management director.

Police say Robertson’s blood-alcohol content was 0.117 percent. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08 percent. Robertson was moved Saturday from a hospital to the Parke County Jail.