Meijer joins apple product recall for possible listeria

WALKER, Mich. (WANE) — Meijer has joined a recall involving Michigan grown apples that may be tainted with listeria.

The grocery store chain is voluntarily recalling select Meijer brand packaged products that contain sliced apples, according to the Food And Drug Administration.

The recalled products have sell by dates of Dec. 17 through Dec. 21 and were sold at Meijer stores in six states: Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Sparta-based apple grower Jack Brown announced its recall last week, after discovering possible listeria monocytogenes in a routine apple sample taken from Nyblad Orchards’ facility. The FDA says Detroit-based Fresh-Pak, Inc. also issued a recall after being alerted to possible listeria contamination by Jack Brown. They include:

Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad | 10 oz. plastic container | UPC 708820684003

Meijer Shareable Waldorf Salad | 16 oz. plastic container | UPC 713733538640

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter | 18.9 oz. container | UPC 719283379771

Customers with the recalled foods should either throw it out or return it to Meijer’s customer service desk for a full refund.

The recalled apples may have come in contact with listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections among the young, old and people with compromised immune systems, or miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy consumers sickened by listeria may suffer from a high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

So far, no one has reported any illnesses in connection to the recall.