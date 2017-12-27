Prolonged freezing cold continues tonight with warmer temps and nuisance snow set to return by the end of the week

Our prolonged stretch of continuous cold lives on through another day here in the Circle City. The last time we saw temperatures rise above the freezing point was this past Sunday at 2:37 p.m. and we don’t look to see another 32°+ high temperature the next 8 days.

With a few clouds, temperatures will be slightly warmer this evening across central Indiana. We’ll drop back to 5 degrees by daybreak Thursday with slightly below zero wind chill values.

High temperatures will start a slow climb tomorrow afternoon, rising into the low 20s in most areas with just a few flurries and stray snow showers.

Better chances for snow will return Friday as highs climb into the mid to upper 20s. Snow showers will be around as early as lunch time, though better chances for snow will arrive after 6-7 p.m. and continue into the first half of the holiday weekend.

Through Friday evening and Saturday, most areas will see at least 1” of fresh snow with some areas picking up as much as 2-3”, though that will be isolated.

Scattered snow showers will linger into New Year’s Eve Sunday with much colder air in place. Highs will only top out in the low teens Sunday afternoon and by midnight, wind chill values will be well below zero, so dress for warmth if you have outdoor New Year’s plans.

Below zero lows are likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings with temps slowly rebounding by this time next week. The rebounding temps are just ahead of our next chance for wintry weather which looks to arrive next Wednesday and Thursday.