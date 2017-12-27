Restaurant openings and closings at the end of the year

The restaurant world in Indy is full of movement right now. Jolene Ketzenberger, Editor & Host, Eat Drink Indy, tell us “what’s happening!”

Bent Rail closed last week after being sold. A Big Lug operation will open in the space in the spring. Till then, the Broad Ripple Winter Farmers’ Market will continue to operate in the space.

Chef Joseph’s at the Connoisseur Room will close after New Year’s Eve. Chef Joseph Heidenreich is retiring.

Tie Dye Grill will move from its Shadeland Avenue location around the corner to the Moose Lodge on 16th Street and operate there. You don’t need to be a member to stop in for one of the famous tenderloins and other specialties.

A Paleo-inspired restaurant called Nook will replace the closed Mo’s a Place for Steaks in downtown Indy with food to fit a variety of special diets, like keto and Whole 30.

