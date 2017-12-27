Tips to stay safe during the extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana saw a white Christmas and the temperatures have only dropped since then. The days after Christmas and into the New Year are expected to be very cold and below freezing. That is why it is so important that people bundle up and wear layers when headed outside.

It does not take long for you to get hypothermia or frostbite if outside in the extreme cold without protection.

If you are outside and start to feel uncomfortable or tired, it is best to go back inside.

It is also important to think about your pets when temperatures drop below freezing.

According to Indianapolis city ordinance, it is a violation to leave a dog outside when the temperature is below 20 degrees.

Dogs must be brought inside or in a temperature-controlled building that is kept between 40 and 80 degrees. Dogs also need extra food when in the cold weather.

Members of FIDO, Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, urge pet owners to protect their pets from the severe winter weather impacting Indiana this week.