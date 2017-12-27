Too cold to run? Not for the Speedway Running Club

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — There were some brave souls from the Speedway Running Club that said whatever the weather, they would go running Wednesday.

And on this brutally cold day more than a dozen people chose to bundle up, lace up their shoes and head out for a run.

It’s certainly not for everyone.

“I would advise if you don’t have a reason to be outside, I would recommend staying in,” said Dr. Jennifer Lommel, an IU Health emergency medicine resident.

It’s definitely for the passionate.

“Crazy but we love it,” said Jean-Luc Cattet, a member of the club.

This day, the run was filled with the snow, ice and blistering temperatures.

“This is as cold as I’ve ever run in,” said Scott Kincaid, another club member.

Yet so many still went out.

“This is what we do and we’re not going to let single degree temperatures or a negative windchill stop us,” said Angela Cole, the club’s president. “This is fun to us.”

There are risks, however.

“Watch for ice, any frostbite signs, numbness, tingling, shortness of breath, get inside as quickly as you can and seek medical attention,” said Dr. Lommel. “We’ve been seeing a lot of falls this week, there’s tons of ice on the roads and running at night the roads are pretty dark and you wouldn’t be able to see that ice,” she added.

Wednesday these runners took precautions while throwing caution to the wind.

Many wore several layers, face-guards, reflectors on their clothes and flashlights.

The group calls itself a family from all walks of life in central Indiana.

“A great social event to come together, have a good run,” said Cole.

And after the run they meet back at Daredevil Brewing, which sponsors the running club, to enjoy a cold one.

So next Wednesday, no matter what Mother Nature has in store, they’ll be out in Speedway one foot in front of the other.