5 people sent to hospital after vehicle collides with IndyGo bus on city’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are on the scene of a crash involving an IndyGo bus and a vehicle Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East New York Street and North State Avenue.

The bus was northbound on State when it collided with a car going eastbound on New York. Both vehicles then went off road and struck a traffic light.

Five people had to be transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries stemming from the crash.

At least one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.